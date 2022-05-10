(Bloomberg) -- The Democratic Republic of Congo’s economy is forecast to expand by more than 6% for a second consecutive year as revenues from a booming mining industry are expected to blunt the impact of the war in Ukraine, the International Monetary Fund said.

The IMF projects expansion of 6.1% in 2022, after previously forecasting 6.4% growth, and estimated it expanded 6.2% last year. The revision is due to the impact of higher prices for essential imports and inflation linked to the war, the Washington-based lender said in a statement Monday after a review of its three-year, $1.5 billion loan agreement with the country.

Still, “notwithstanding significant downside risks, including those related to the war in Ukraine, the outlook for 2022 remains relatively favorable,” the IMF’s Mercedes Vera-Martin said. “Higher global food and energy prices are expected to weight on inflation and increase current spending due to untargeted fuel subsidies. However, the fiscal deterioration is expected to be contained thanks to strong revenue performance.”

Congo is one of the world’s biggest producers of copper and the main source of cobalt, a key ingredient in the lithium-ion batteries that power most electric vehicles.

The IMF staff recommended its board approve Congo’s next loan disbursement in June, as implementation of the lender’s extended credit facility-support program was satisfactory, despite the nation missing its health spending targets for 2021.

