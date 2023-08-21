(Bloomberg) -- Non-bank financial institutions exposed to the real estate market in South Korea face notable risks as interest rates rise, an International Monetary Fund official said.

There’s also room for banks in Korea to strengthen their resilience to financial stress, by enhancing their liquidity buffers and loss absorption capacities, in line with trends in some advanced economy peers, IMF Mission Chief for Korea Harald Finger said in written answers to Bloomberg queries.

“Financial stability risks have increased amid higher interest rates in Korea and many other countries,” Finger said. “Pockets of vulnerability” are emerging in some parts of the financial system, notably non-bank lenders that are heavily exposed to real estate-related financing, he said.

Concern is growing in Korea that bad loans at credit unions risk bringing back distress in the debt market. One such firm, MG Community Credit Cooperatives, had a branch closed last month following its reporting a 60 billion won ($45 million) loss on real estate-related loans. Financial regulators and the Bank of Korea have stepped up efforts to support troubled lenders, but market moves including a steady increase in yields for some financial firms’ debt suggest that worries over the sector’s outlook remain.

Finger also said the following:

“Swift policy responses have stabilized financial markets and eased the deposit outflows from the troubled community cooperative, but credit risk remains elevated for lower-quality securities and some NBFIs exposed to real estate.”

“Korean banks have been resilient to recent stress events, helped by conservative prudential requirements and significant capital buffers.”

“The financial regulator’s plans to strengthen banks’ capital and provisioning requirements are welcome. Strong buffers, supervision, and risk management of financial institutions are vital in ensuring continued resilience of the financial system and its attractiveness for investors.”

“The property sector is systemically important in Korea, with total real estate-related financing equivalent to about 125% of GDP (as of September 2022). High leverage and a significant share of floating-rate debt make the sector vulnerable to interest rate increases.”

“A modest and progressive softening in the property sector is welcome, while excessive price falls could raise financial stability concerns.”

