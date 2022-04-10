(Bloomberg) -- Gambia’s economic growth in 2022 is forecast to be unchanged from last year, as the central bank is likely to tighten policy to contain price pressures emanating from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the International Monetary Fund said.

The West African economy is seen expanding 5.6% this year after rebounding to that level in 2021 from pandemic-induced low levels, the IMF said in a report after completing a fourth review of the country’s Extended Credit Facility program.

“The repercussions of the war in Ukraine are weighing on the rebound and fueling inflationary pressures,” the Washington-based IMF said. “Monetary policy will need to be tightened in the face of increased inflationary pressures, while safeguarding the fragile economic recovery.”

Inflation accelerated to 8.3% in February from 7.6% in December as global commodity prices surged in response to the war in Ukraine, according to the IMF.

Gambia met all but one of the quantitative performance criterion and all but one of the indicative targets set for the review period ending December 2021, the IMF said. The IMF Executive Board may approve a $7 million disbursement to Gambia, when it considers the staff report in June, it said.

