Global finance chiefs ended talks in Washington mixing concern toward the current state of the world economy with confidence that it will soon rebound Much of the main worry center around U.S. trade policy as an economic drag But the U.S. is open to facing “repercussions” if it doesn’t live up to its commitments in a potential trade deal with China, potentially signalling that the two sides are edging closer to an accord

The Federal Reserve’s policy rethink began as an inquest into what went wrong. Now it may include the part the central bank thought it had gotten right -- jobs Trump, renewing his attack on the Fed, claimed the stock market would be “5000 to 10,000” points higher if not for the central bank

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz indicated he’s all but abandoned any bias for higher interest rates

Germany’s economic growth picked up only moderately last quarter and the underlying pace of expansion remains subdued, the Bundesbank warned

China’s economy will draw the eyes of investors this week amid hope that its expansion has stabilized The People’s Bank of China said it’ll keep good control of the money supply “floodgate,” while reaffirming a commitment to sufficient liquidity

In Sweden, austerity is riling a population baffled by years of fiscal vigilance

Finland’s elections failed to provide an edge to either of the country’s candidates to succeed Mario Draghi as European Central Bank president

Dubai’s $108 billion economy is still eking out growth, but distress is increasingly felt far beyond its bellwether property industry

Meantime, Argentina’s wine industry is riding out the country’s recession on a rise in tourism and exports stemming in part from a cheaper currency

