International Monetary Fund Acting Managing Director David Lipton said the fund’s board is poised to approve World Bank Chief Executive Officer Kristalina Georgieva as managing director Wednesday.

“We expect Kristalina Georgieva to be approved by our decision body, the executive board, in a matter of hours,” Lipton said in a Bloomberg Radio interview Wednesday. “She’ll be managing director starting Monday morning.”

Georgieva, a Bulgarian, will continue the tradition of a European in the role and takes over at a time of slowing global growth. She will have a five-year term, succeeding Christine Lagarde, a former French finance minister. Lagarde led the IMF from 2011 and is the incoming European Central Bank president.

In the post, Georgieva, 66, will immediately confront the economic crisis in Argentina, which last year negotiated the biggest loan in the fund’s history at $56 billion in return for fiscal reforms.

The IMF is assessing Argentina’s new debt plan and considering whether to release the fund’s next loan tranche. Amid the economic turmoil, President Mauricio Macri plans to renegotiate debts -- including with the IMF -- among other measures. Lagarde told Bloomberg Television Tuesday that the fund “did the best we could at the time” in a very difficult situation.

Georgieva, a Bulgarian economist, also must grapple with a slowing global economy, amid concerns of looming recessions in Germany and Italy as the U.S.-China trade war weighs on business confidence and financial markets. The uncertainty from Brexit is also adding to the worrying outlook for the world, which the IMF projects will grow by 3.2% this year, the weakest pace since the financial crisis. The fund will release new projections next month at its annual meeting in Washington.

The IMF is also under pressure from the U.S., its biggest shareholder, to take a tougher line on China over the management of its currency. The Trump administration in August formally designated China a currency manipulator after the yuan slipped through the symbolic seven-to-the-dollar level in response to the announcement of new U.S. tariffs.

Georgieva, a former EU commissioner and the World Bank’s chief executive since 2017, has championed anti-poverty initiatives throughout her career. With the IMF under increasing pressure to soften its austerity demands on struggling borrowers, she may provide a more sympathetic ear. She was the only candidate put forward by the European Union.

‘Human Dimension’

Ashoka Mody, a former deputy director in the IMF’s Research and European Departments, said Georgieva’s impact may be limited as she isn’t seen as an economic heavyweight who commands respect from global policy makers like Lagarde and other predecessors, but her background may help her add a “human dimension” to policy advice for nations recovering from economic crises.

“If she’s able to use this opportunity to overcome that handicap by making the IMF a voice against unbridled financial interests and for a more just global economy, then she would have done herself a favor, and the institution too,” Mody said.

Under an informal pact between the U.S. and Europe, the IMF chief has always been a European while the World Bank has been led by an American. Some observers have called for the sister institutions to depart from tradition and appoint an outsider to the roles in recognition of the growing clout of emerging markets such as China and India, and the lender’s focus on development.

The IMF had to scrap its under-65 age limit to get Georgieva approved for the role. The change brought the fund in line with the World Bank, which has no age restrictions for leadership.

Georgieva’s appointment would, however, break 40 years of dominance by Europe’s more affluent west. Before Lagarde, of France, there was Dominique Strauss-Kahn, also from France, Spain’s Rodrigo de Rato and Germany’s Horst Koehler.

“Emerging market countries correctly say this is the first managing director from an emerging market,” Lipton said Wednesday. “Her experience across emerging and developed economies in her work in Europe and at the World Bank, I think, gives her a huge reservoir of support from our membership.”

