(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund is poised to establish a new account in the coming days that will allow donor nations to provide support to Ukraine’s economy as Russia’s invasion rages on.

Creation of the so-called “special administered account” may be approved as soon as Friday, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly.

The account would allow interested countries to pool and to channel loans or grants to assist Ukraine in meeting balance-of-payments and budget needs arising from the war while supporting macroeconomic stability, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said last month. The fund’s press office on Wednesday declined to comment further or provide more details.

IMF member countries will begin to announce contributions to the account starting next week in advance of the lender’s spring meetings, which take place April 18-24, one of the people said.

The Washington-based fund in early March approved a $1.4 billion emergency loan and forecast that Ukraine’s gross domestic product will contract 10% in 2022 if there’s a prompt resolution to the war. It warned that the recession could eventually be in the range of 25% to 35%, based on data about real-time contractions in other nations ravaged by war.

The fresh international support for Ukraine comes amid a number of other funding measures the country has put in place to support its budget, help the nation’s payments and raise money for both its armed forces and civilians. The Ministry of Finance has raised about $1.2 billion through the sale of domestic war bonds since the invasion started. It has separately received support from institutions and governments including the European Union and the World Bank.

IMF rules allow the fund to establish administered accounts for purposes such as financial and technical assistance, with the fund serving as trustee.

In the past, the institution has set up similar accounts such as the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust, which re-channels IMF reserve assets, known as special drawing rights, to give interest-free loans to low-income nations. But it’s unusual for such resources to be directed to just one country, said Martin Muhleisen, who served as chief of staff to former IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde.

