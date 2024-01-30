(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund revised down its growth estimate for Argentina, forecasting South America’s second-largest economy will shrink for two consecutive years as President Javier Milei pushes for a “significant policy adjustment.”

Argentina’s gross domestic product will contract 2.8% this year as inflation soars, following a 1.1% decline in 2023, according to the IMF’s latest estimates for the global economy published Tuesday. Back in October, the Fund forecast 2.8% growth in 2024.

Since taking office in December, Milei has eliminated government subsidies and price controls, announced a 54% currency devaluation and put forward plans to shore up public accounts. Thousands swarmed the capital, Buenos Aires, last Wednesday after unions called for a 12-hour strike to protest his austerity measures.

Read More: Milei Gets Pragmatic as Hostile Congress Forces Him to Negotiate

The government’s push to cut down on spending is “absolutely needed” to rein in inflation, which the IMF estimates will slow down to near 150% a year by December.

“It’s a very sizable fiscal adjustment,” IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said at a news conference in Johannesburg, South Africa. “The root cause for inflation is that there’s been quite a bit of monetary financing, so it’s very important for government accounts to be consolidated and stabilized.”

Still, Milei’s plan to eliminate the primary budget deficit this year is proving difficult to implement. In a bid to get his package of key reforms approved in congress, he gave up on hundreds of proposed measures, including plans to increase taxes on exports and to privatize oil company YPF.

Analysts in the most recent survey by Argentina’s central bank expect the economy to shrink 2.6% in 2024. Back in November, the Institute of International Finance projected a 1.3% contraction this year.

With inflation accelerating in the near term as relative prices realign, Argentina’s decline will also drag on Latin America’s growth during 2024. IMF economists see the region growing just 1.9%, down from last year’s 2.5% pace. Argentina could revert to growth in 2025, with the fund estimating a 5% expansion.

--With assistance from Manuela Tobias and Eric Martin.

(Updates with comments from IMF economist in fourth and fifth paragraphs.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.