(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund said it reached a staff-level agreement with Argentina on its fourth loan review, paving the way for the next $5.4 billion disbursement.

“Argentina’s economic policies are yielding results,” IMF Acting Managing Director David Lipton said in an emailed statement. The IMF board is scheduled to consider the latest disbursement July 12, according to the statement.

Argentina agreed to a record three-year, $56 billion stand-by financing deal with the IMF last year to help shore up the country’s finances. The IMF said in April that Argentina’s economy is forecast to shrink 1.2% this year, following a 2.5% contraction in 2018.

