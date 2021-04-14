(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund said the Bank of Japan still has scope to shift its yield target to a shorter maturity to mitigate side effects on the financial system even after its policy review last month, according to an IMF official in charge of monitoring the world’s third-largest economy.

“The new adjustments taken by the BOJ are good innovations for the monetary policy framework, which should make the framework more sustainable and flexible,” Ranil Salgado, the IMF mission chief for Japan, said in an interview with Bloomberg. “If in the future further adjustments are needed, one option we suggested last year could be shifting the yield curve target to 5 years.”

The comments indicate the fund still sees room for the central bank to do more to enhance its policy sustainability even after the biggest policy review since 2016 last month.

While the IMF has suggested shortening the targeted maturity over the past few years, Kuroda quickly ruled it out as an option after announcing the review in December, saying there was little need to change the overall policy framework for now.

Since September 2016, the BOJ has kept 10-year bonds yields around zero as it tries to keep the entire yield curve low to stimulate the economy.

The IMF has said shifting the target to a shorter maturity and cutting back its buying of longer-term government bonds would steepen the yield curve on Japanese government debt and help financial institutions’ profitability.

Last year the Reserve Bank of Australia drew from the BOJ’s experience to come up with yield-curve control measures of its own. The RBA sets its target on three-year bonds, keeping the debate open over the most appropriate bond maturity to control.

Asked in a separate interview with Bloomberg TV whether the BOJ’s yield control was aimed at keeping government borrowing costs down, Salgado said the focus of Japan’s YCC was to generate inflation.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.