Jun 23, 2020
IMF, Sudan Agree on Policies for a Staff-Monitored Program
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund and Sudan reached a preliminary agreement on policies for a staff-monitored program, a step the North African country sees as crucial to overhauling its battered economy.
The one-year program aims to narrow macroeconomic imbalances and strengthen governance and social safety nets while making progress toward eventual debt relief, the leader of a recent IMF mission to Sudan, Daniel Kanda, said in a statement.
The agreement is subject to approval by the IMF’s management and executive board.
