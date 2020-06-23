(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund and Sudan reached a preliminary agreement on policies for a staff-monitored program, a step the North African country sees as crucial to overhauling its battered economy.

The one-year program aims to narrow macroeconomic imbalances and strengthen governance and social safety nets while making progress toward eventual debt relief, the leader of a recent IMF mission to Sudan, Daniel Kanda, said in a statement.

The agreement is subject to approval by the IMF’s management and executive board.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.