(Bloomberg) -- International Monetary Fund officials arrived in Ethiopia this week to discuss a new support program for the country, less than two weeks before a debt-service suspension deal is set to expire.

The team landed in the capital, Addis Ababa, on March 19 for a one-week visit, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified as they’re not authorized to comment. They’ll meet officials from the Finance Ministry and the central bank, the people said.

The IMF, Finance Ministry and central bank didn’t respond to requests for comment sent by text message and email.

Ethiopia has applied to restructure billions of dollars of public debt using the Group of 20’s Common Framework mechanism that seeks to provide comparable relief from creditors including Chinese state-owned lenders and eurobondholders. The Horn of Africa nation needs an IMF program in place to benefit from the framework, and bilateral creditors have set a March 31 deadline for an accord under the terms of a debt-service suspension they agreed in November.

Ethiopia’s government expects to face an estimated $11.5 billion financing gap over the next four years. The economy is struggling to recover from a civil war in its northern Tigray region that ended in 2022, as well as a severe foreign-currency shortage.

The government defaulted on Dec. 25 on an interest payment for its $1 billion eurobond, which matures in December. The current IMF visit comes after a previous mission conducted in October.

Ethiopia’s total public external debt was $27.8 billion at Sept. 30, according to the Finance Ministry. The government hasn’t yet publicized how much of this it will restructure. Other Common Framework cases including Ghana and Zambia have excluded multilateral debts, and these account for more than half of Ethiopia’s external public liabilities.

--With assistance from Simon Marks.

