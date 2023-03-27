(Bloomberg) -- International Monetary Fund officials are visiting Ethiopia for talks on a new support program as the country emerges from two years of civil war that hammered the economy.

The officials are expected to stay 10 days and discuss funding to address both humanitarian and economic challenges, according to people with knowledge of the visit who asked not to be identified because they aren’t authorized to comment. Ethiopia needs to pay for post-conflict reconstruction and bolster its depleted foreign-currency reserves to pay for imports of medicine, food and raw materials for its manufacturing industry.

War between the federal government and dissidents from the northern Tigray region broke out in November 2020, and claimed hundreds of thousands of lives before the African Union brokered a peace accord late last year. The conflict cost Ethiopia its reputation as one of Africa’s hottest investment destinations and saw the World Bank and the IMF withhold funding in 2021 after reports of human-rights abuses in Tigray.

The Ethiopian government has said it needs $20 billion for post-war reconstruction. The peace accord appears to be holding, with parliament this month removing the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, which ruled Tigray, from a list of designated terrorist organizations.

Read more: The Two-Year Conflict That’s Torn Ethiopia Apart: QuickTake

The IMF’s presence in the country and its apparent willingness to consider providing renewed support is a glimmer of hope for a government that’s contending with surging inflation and a crippling drought, and is seeking debt relief under the Group of 20’s Common Framework. The nation’s eurobonds have rallied since the cease-fire was signed on Nov. 2.

“IMF staff have ongoing discussions with the authorities on the reform plans and how we can support their efforts to address humanitarian and economic challenges,” IMF spokeswoman Julie Kozack told reporters in Washington last week. “We have received a request for financial assistance and we are conducting the technical work to prepare for a potential program discussion.”

The lender’s spokesperson in Ethiopia declined to comment on the officials’ visit.

While the US has given more than $3 billion to Ethiopia since 2020 to counter the effects of the drought and address other challenges, legal hurdles still need to be overcome for it to provide bilateral development assistance through the World Bank and IMF. Those include making a determination that gross human rights violations aren’t being systematically committed within the country, according to a senior US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.