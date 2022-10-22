(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund said it will “advance work” on a monitoring program with Ukraine as the government seeks to secure billions of dollars in aid after almost eight months of war.

The National Bank of Ukraine expects to hold the next talks with IMF experts in November in an effort to have the monitoring program approved in December. This will clear the way for “significant steps” toward a massive new loan program next year, Governor Andriy Pyshnyi said in a statement Friday.

Ukraine is seeking to borrow as much as $20 billion from the the Washington-based lender to shore up its foreign reserves and budget as Russia’s invasion is expected to inflict an economic contraction of more than 30% this year. The country will probably need $3 billion a month next year, Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the IMF, said earlier this month.

Pyshnyi and Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko held four days of talks with IMF representatives in Vienna this week. The focus included macro-financial developments, budget and financing needs as well as the mix of policies to support macroeconomic stability, according to Gavin Gray, the IMF’s mission chief for Ukraine.

“Building on these productive discussions, staff and the authorities will advance work in the coming weeks to follow up on the authorities’ request for Program Monitoring with Board Involvement,” he said in a statement on the lender’s website Friday. The IMF’s executive board approved $1.3 billion in emergency financing for Ukraine in early October.

Ukraine’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to 25% in June and has pledged to hold it there until at least the second quarter of 2024. The Ukrainian authorities deserve credit for maintaining “an important degree” of economic and financial stability, the IMF said.

“The PMB will lay out the authorities’ policy intentions to support macroeconomic and financial stability and present an assessment of external financing needs for 2023,” Gray said. “As such, the PMB will also provide a strong anchor for macroeconomic policies, further catalyze donor support, and help pave the way toward a fully-fledged Fund program.”

(Updates with Ukrainian central bank comments on IMF mission in second paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.