(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund said the Bank of England and U.K. Treasury should move together to clamp down on rapidly rising inflationary pressures likely to damage Britain’s longer-term growth prospect.

In its regular stock-taking of the U.K. economic outlook, the IMF cautioned the U.K. central bank against “inaction bias,” noting that inflation would hit 5.5% in the spring. Growth it said was headed for a “mild slowdown” because of restrictions to contain the coronavirus and will eventually settle at 2% to 2.5% below the pre-pandemic trend, a permanent scar left by the virus.

The outlook indicates the sharpening trade-offs faced by Britain’s top economic policy makers as the omicron variant of disease prompts tighter restrictions.

“In the near term there is a risk of higher inflation, but two to three years out the risk shifts to lower growth,” the Bretton Woods institution said in the concluding statement of its Article IV consultation releasedon Tuesday.

“Omicron could extend global demand-supply imbalances and inflationary pressures beyond projections, but if it or a future outbreak is more virulent this could weigh on confidence and demand, with disinflationary impact.”

Despite the heightened uncertainty caused by omicron, the IMF said “monetary policy needs to withdraw the exceptional support provided during 2020–21.” The BOE faces a dilemma as tightening too early could slow growth but going too late could let prices overheat.

Suggesting the BOE should move soon, it pointed out that “initial steps would still leave policy accommodative, changes in policy can provide important signals to dampen inflation expectations.” It noted that policy is best focused on the period 12 to 24 months out.

“It would be important to avoid inaction bias, in view of costs associated with containing second-round impacts,” the IMF said.

The BOE should also “take the earliest opportunity” to start unwinding quantitative easing, by putting it “onto a pre-programmed course” of asset sales.

The Treasury could also recalibrate its fiscal plans, bringing forward tax rises to dampen demand and bear down on inflation while relaxing the tightening scheduled for later years.

“Fiscal policy can help address … demand-supply imbalances,” the IMF said. “The authorities could bring forward some fiscal tightening from 2023/24 to 2022/23 to help contain demand in the short run with the benefit of also reducing the drag on growth in outer years.”

The IMF called on the Treasury to raise taxes on wealth, despite the U.K. tax burden reaching its highest level since the 1950s, and use the proceeds for further spending as part of the government’s leveling-up plans.

“A good option would be to broaden the tax base for the upper end of the income distribution, since balance sheets have considerably strengthened for this cohort,” it said.

The IMF left its GDP forecasts unchanged from October, with 6.8% growth projected this year and 5% forecast for 2022, with some temporary slowing in the first quarter due to the new restrictions. Longer term, growth settles at 1.5%, with Brexit accounting for some of the 2.5% of permanently lost output due to reduced imports and immigration.

The IMF also praised the “impressive, coordinated, and extended” policy support provided by the government in the pandemic and said it should be “ready to deploy a subset of the most successful programs”, such as furlough, if there are more “mandated closures.”

Businesses have called for more support in the current restrictions, which urge people to work from home, labeling the measures a “lockdown by stealth.”

The IMF added that “the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme should not be part of the regular toolkit in the U.K.”

