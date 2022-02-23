(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England should sell roughly 650 billion pounds ($885 billion) of government bonds to reduce its balance sheet by two thirds as it normalizes policy after 13 years of quantitative easing, the International Monetary Fund said.

In its regular stocktake of the U.K. economy, the Washington-based institution warned that changes to the size of the BOE balance sheet could cause “volatility in government bond and other asset markets” and urged it to “clarify communications.”

The lender also warned that inflation will top 7% and “welcomed” the BOE’s decision to raise rates, given the severe inflationary pressures. It said Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak should consider delaying some spending commitments or bringing forward corporation-tax increases to bear down further on inflation.

“Given continued demand-supply imbalances, a few directors saw scope for moving forward some fiscal consolidation while bolstering spending on Build Back Better priorities later, which would improve growth over the medium term,” the IMF said.

The BOE has started tightening monetary policy, by raising rates from 0.1% to 0.5% since December, and is due to start reducing its QE portfolio next month, when 28 billion pounds of gilts will be allowed to mature and run off.

However, the IMF criticized the BOE for lack of clarity over its plans to begin active gilt sales once rates reach 1%, which markets expect by May. “Tying quantitative tightening to rate thresholds [risks] leaving QT undefined,” the IMF said in its Article IV statement.

It added that markets will see them as “focal points” that complicate policy. “Specifically, the Monetary Policy Committee could decide on and announce a balance sheet size target range, and a speed at which to approach this,” the IMF said.

Steady State

The IMF’s own estimates of a steady state BOE balance sheet is “15–20% of nominal GDP in the medium term versus 45% of nominal estimated at end-2021.” Those figures correspond with the BOE shrinking its balance sheet from its current level of nearly 1 trillion pounds to about 350 billion pounds.

It also recommended a “delegating decisions relating to the day-to-day implementation of QE/QT to the Bank executive, while keeping the MPC in charge of setting the strategy. This would help avoid giving the impression that QE/QT implementation provides a signal about the desired monetary stance or future policy actions.”

Economists at Bank of America Merrill Lynch have suggested that the BOE hand over the process of selling gilts to the Debt Management Office to minimize complications with government plans to sell bonds for its own spending requirements.

The IMF stressed that the BOE can still expand QE if necessary. “Staff estimates substantial room for further asset purchases at 174.5 billion pounds as of end 2021-22, and above 70 billion pounds over FY22-23.”

