(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund said the Bank of Japan needs to be prepared to raise interest rates in case inflation unexpectedly flares, though its accommodative policy stance remains appropriate for now.

“The Bank of Japan needs to also prepare and be ready to raise rates if somehow inflation were to rise faster and the inflation rates would exceed significantly the central bank’s inflation target,” IMF Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas told reporters in an online briefing ahead of Tuesday’s release of the World Economic Outlook update.

The BOJ gave a boost to market speculation that the end of the negative rate is on the horizon by signaling at a policy gathering last week that it’s made further progress toward achieving the sustainable inflation goal. Governor Kazuo Ueda took some pains to send assurances that monetary easing would remain very accommodative even if the rate were to be raised.

In July last year, Gourinchas suggested the central bank move away from its yield curve control program a few days before the bank surprised financial markets by adding greater flexibility to the mechanism. That prompted some BOJ watchers to pay more attention to the IMF’s stance toward the bank.

There is little sign of inflation wildly overshooting in Japan for now. A key gauge that excludes fresh foods is expected to decelerate possibly below the BOJ’s 2% target this month before sharply picking up due to base effects stemming from the government’s measures to rein in energy costs last year.

In an updated quarterly economic outlook last week, the BOJ revised down its price forecast to 2.4% for a fiscal year starting in April, bringing its estimate more in line with private economists’ 2.2% projection.

Ahead of the January policy meeting, about 60% of economists said they expected a rate increase in April. Some of them brought that timeline forward to March after examining BOJ’s communications last week.

