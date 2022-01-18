(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund urged public and private creditors to finalize a debt treatment with Chad by the end of the first quarter.

“Debt treatment under the G20 Common Framework and significant donor support are key for restoring debt sustainability and promote durable inclusive growth,” the Washington-based lender said in a statement on Tuesday. “In this respect, finalization of a debt treatment with both public and private creditors by end-March will be critical.”

