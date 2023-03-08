(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund voiced concern about the situation in Tunisia, after an unprecedented wave of violence against Black migrants in the North African country that seeks a bailout from the fund.

The IMF “is concerned about recent developments in Tunisia and notes the steps taken by the authorities to address the situation,” a spokesperson said Wednesday in an emailed response to questions. It “remains engaged with Tunisia, notably to support efforts to enhance social equity and promote inclusive growth.”

