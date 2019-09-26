(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund told the Zimbabwean government that state payouts to a partner of Trafigura Group Ltd. undermined the country’s newly introduced currency, the Financial Times reported.

Payments to Sakunda Holdings in July for a state farm-subsidy program championed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa were effectively made by the central bank printing money, the London-based newspaper reported, citing people it didn’t identify. The disbursements led to an 80% surge in the amount of money in circulation, compared with an IMF-set target of 8% to 10%, it said.

The IMF warning led regulators to last week freeze Sakunda’s bank accounts and temporarily halted a decline in the Zimbabwean dollar, the FT said. Sakunda is headed by Kudakwashe Tagwirei, who is close to Zimbabwe’s ruling party, and the company owns a stake in a joint venture with Trafigura Zimbabwe, it said.

“Trafigura Zimbabwe is only involved with petroleum distribution and has no involvement with the activities of Sakunda Holdings in Zimbabwe,” Trafigura, which owns 49% of Sakunda’s fuel business, said in an emailed response to questions.

Zimbabwe Secretary for Finance George Guvamatanga dismissed the Financial Times article as “not true” and said an official IMF report on its Staff-Monitored Program will be released within the next 48 hours.

Zimbabwe’s central bank didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment sent by Bloomberg via email. Calls to Sakunda’s office in Harare weren’t answered. The IMF’s office in Harare declined to comment.

Zimbabwe’s dollar, a precursor of which was pegged to the U.S. dollar at parity as recently as February, has weakened almost 60% since it was officially reintroduced as the nation’s currency in June.

