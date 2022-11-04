(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund welcomed the declaration of a ceasefire in Ethiopia following a two-year civil war and said it’s weighing the next steps on a potential funding program.

Ethiopia’s government and the dissident Tigray People’s Liberation Front agreed to stop fighting on Wednesday after 10 days of negotiations in South Africa. The accord has raised hopes that an end may be in sight to a conflict that’s left thousands of people dead and forced millions more to flee their homes.

The agreement represents “a critical step towards restoring lasting peace and stability,” the IMF said in an emailed response to questions. “Fund staff have ongoing discussions with the authorities on their reform plans, which could set the ground for negotiating a potential new fund program. We will be considering next steps and discussing these with the authorities.”

Ethiopia must initiate a new funding program with the IMF to proceed with a planned restructuring of its $30 billion of debt. An end to the conflict in the Horn of Africa nation also gives the government an opportunity to repair the damage the conflict has done to its international image.

The fighting cost Ethiopia its duty-free access to US markets, while the state spent billions of birr on its military, according to Oxford Economics. The country’s infrastructure was also badly damaged, while it lost out on foreign investment, it said.

Ethiopia’s $1 billion of eurobonds rallied on the announcement, registering the biggest weekly gain in almost three months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The yield dropped 49 basis points to 42.76% on Friday.

The agreement to cease hostilities is the second this year. A previous accord agreed in March lasted five months before fighting resumed, with both sides accusing each other of staging fresh attacks.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.