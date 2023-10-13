(Bloomberg) -- An International Monetary Fund mission is expected in Kenya in early November to review the nation’s ongoing program, as the East Africa nation’s authorities look to raise funds to repay a $2 billion eurobond due June 2024.

Kenya continues to demonstrate its commitments under the program and the upcoming review “will consider how the IMF can continue to support Kenya,” the lender said in an emailed response to questions on Thursday.

“The mission will consider how the authorities will address emerging challenges through adjustment policies/reforms and financing from various sources, including from international financial institutions,” it said. “We expect to bring the review for consideration by the IMF Executive Board in early 2024.”

It didn’t say how much will be disbursed to Kenya after the planned assessment.

Kenya in February 2021 signed a 38-month IMF program to help reduce its debt vulnerability. In May, the fund agreed to boost the financing package by 45% to $3.5 billion and extend the duration of the program by 10 months to April 2025.

The additional funding includes an arrangement from the so-called Resilience and Sustainability Trust to bolster the nation’s defenses against climate change. Cumulative disbursements under the IMF program reached $2.04 billion after a review concluded in July.

Kenya is weighing borrowing from multilateral and bilateral lenders to help repay its eurobonds and may dip into reserves if the funding can’t be arranged in time, Treasury Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u said on Wednesday.

The country is ranked the ninth-most vulnerable to a debt crisis among 60 developing economies, according to a report by Bloomberg Economics.

