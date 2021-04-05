32m ago
IMF-World Bank Meetings, L.A. Bottleneck, New Tariffs: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.
- The world economy is on course for its fastest growth in more than a half century this year, yet differences and deficiencies could hold it back from attaining its pre-pandemic heights any time soon
- The guardians of the global economy will gather this week, one year into the pandemic, to assess the damage and chart a path forward: The International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings will take place virtually for a second year starting on Monday
- Here’s what else to watch this week
- The U.S. is pressing ahead with plans to hit six nations that tax Internet-based companies with retaliatory tariffs that could total almost $1 billion annually
- Ship congestion outside the biggest U.S. gateway for Asian imports remained elevated with the wait to offload containers lengthening to eight days, adding costs and complications for companies trying to stay well-stocked in an accelerating economy
- The Biden administration is aiming to corral overwhelming public support for its $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan
- Republicans may be ready to support limited infrastructure funding in Biden’s spending proposal, which would require scaling back the plan by more than two thirds, a senior GOP senator says
- Canada’s financial capital is in a pandemic lockdown that seems to have no end
