(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund and World Bank said they plan some in-person gatherings at their fall meetings in Washington in October, the first time the semi-annual events will take place face to face since the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

The International Monetary and Financial Committee -- which is the main advisory panel of the organization’s member countries -- as well as the World Bank’s Development Committee will be held in hybrid format and their members invited to attend in person, the institutions said in a statement Tuesday. All public and by-invitation-only events will be virtual and accessible on IMF and World Bank digital platforms, they said.

The meetings, which the organizations traditionally convene at their adjacent headquarters near the White House, draw thousands of delegates, observers and journalists from 190 member countries. This year’s fall summit will take place Oct. 11 to 17.

The IMF and World Bank “will continue to monitor the worldwide epidemiological situation and if needed, amend this plan” based on guidance from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control, they said. Their buildings will only be open to essential staff, and select ministers, governors and delegates attending the meetings.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.