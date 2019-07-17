(Bloomberg) -- Two more immigrants’ rights groups are asking a federal judge to block the Trump administration’s newly restrictive rules for Central American migrants seeking asylum in the U.S.

The Capital Area Immigrants’ Rights Coalition and the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services sued late Tuesday in Washington. They’re asking the court to issue orders blocking the measure, saying it was adopted in violation of federal law and rule-making procedure.

The case has not yet been assigned to a judge and no hearing dates have been set. The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups filed a similar suit in San Francisco federal court.

Read More: Trump Administration Sued for Blocking Asylum Applications (1)

The case is Capital Area Immigrant Rights’ Coalition v. Trump, 19-cv-2117, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia (Washington).

To contact the reporter on this story: Andrew Harris in Washington at aharris16@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.