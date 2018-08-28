(Bloomberg) -- A mother of a baby girl who died in custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement has filed a notice that she will sue the city of Eloy, Arizona, an operator of a Texas facility where the child was held.

The mother, Yazmin Juarez, blamed the city of Eloy for the suffering and wrongful death of her daughter Mariee. The girl was held at the facility in Dilley, Texas, for 20 days in March.

