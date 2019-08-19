(Bloomberg) -- Lawyers representing immigrants asked a federal appeals court in California to reinstate a nationwide order that blocked the Trump administration from preventing some Central American migrants from applying for asylum in the U.S.

The Trump administration has imposed new restrictions on the asylum seekers, saying they are prohibited from requesting such protection if they traveled through another country on their way to the U.S. unless they already tried and failed to receive asylum there.

