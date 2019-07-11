(Bloomberg) -- Immigrant-rights groups and the American Civil Liberties Union asked a federal court to block the Trump administration from detaining refugees from Central America in a flurry of raids expected to begin this weekend across the U.S.

Undocumented immigrants who’ve escaped torture or persecution in their home countries have a constitutional right to an asylum hearing before the Trump administration may deport them, the groups say. They’ve been scheduled for deportation while being denied any hearing, according to a complaint filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court.

The U.S. plans to start raids on Sunday targeting at least 2,000 immigrants who have been ordered to be deported, the New York Times reported Thursday, citing two unidentified Homeland Security officials and a former member of the department. President Donald Trump postponed an earlier round of raids this month, saying he hoped Democrats and Republicans could agree to immigration legislation to secure the southern border.

The U.S. has issued thousands of deportation orders ‘in absentia,’ according to the rights groups. But the applicants never received notice of hearings “because the government’s system for providing notice is in chaos,” according to the lawsuit.

To contact the reporter on this story: Kartikay Mehrotra in San Francisco at kmehrotra2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Peter Blumberg, Heather Smith

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.