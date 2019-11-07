Immigration Judges Say Millions of Records Have Gone Missing

(Bloomberg) -- Millions of records of immigration court proceedings are garbled or have gone missing and may have been intentionally deleted, according to the union representing Justice Department judges who handle those cases.

The union said researchers at Syracuse University who analyze and publish data from the immigration cases have found “gross irregularities” in records released by the administration of President Donald Trump.

The researchers’ findings “confirm the experience of our judges, who find time and again that DOJ’s recent data does not match the reality we see in our courtrooms,” Ashley Tabbador, the president of the union, said Thursday in a statement. “The United States needs a fact-based immigration court system. This cannot be achieved if we do not have the data and the facts straight.”

The Justice Department’s media office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read More: Immigration Judges Cry Foul on Sessions Role in Deportation

To contact the reporter on this story: Peter Blumberg in San Francisco at pblumberg1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Joe Schneider

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.