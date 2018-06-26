(Bloomberg Opinion) -- While I was relieved to see the end of President Donald Trump’s policy of separating parents and their children at the border, I don’t think the suggested replacement — locking up parents and children together — is much better. With so many bad alternatives available, it’s worth thinking about why immigration policy poses such tough dilemmas and how to fix them.

Ideally, America’s immigration policy should balance at least three objectives: Decide how best to help the people arriving at our borders, treat them humanely during the decision-making process, and minimize their risk in coming here. It is hard to achieve all of those goals at once.

The higher a migrant’s chance of being able to remain in the U.S., and of being treated humanely along the way, the more migrants will come and the greater the risks they will take to get here. Unfortunately, that will mean higher death rates and also more risk to children. Many EU nations offer subsidies to help asylum-seekers to resettle, for instance, but that also encourages more people to attempt the journey; by one estimate, in the last quarter century more than 33,000 migrants and refugees have died trying to reach Europe.

If we apply a simple economic model to the migration calculus, for the potential migrant, the expected return of trying to cross the border must exceed the overall return of staying at home. So if we improve conditions for those arriving from, say, Guatemala, more will try to come. That will result in higher prices to the border-crossing coyotes, more coercion and predation on the Mexican route along the way, bad treatment or lower wages in the U.S., or other compensating negative factors.

Basically, more and more people will leave Guatemala until the costs of leaving and staying are roughly equal.

This explains why even desirable changes to immigration policy may not have their intended effect. Improving how migrants are treated by the U.S. legal system, for example, may help those who reach the U.S., but it won’t be of much help to migrants as a group. We should still improve the immigration process, because parent-child separation is immoral, dehumanizing and, not incidentally, terrible publicity. Still, the costs of trying to migrate, and possibly failing, will negate a lot of the gains of those who make it.

So what’s the best solution? The U.S. could help improve conditions in the nations sending migrants, for instance by decriminalizing the drug trade to lower gang profits and violence. That would be difficult to pull off politically, to put it mildly.

Another alternative is to recognize that America is not facing a major immigration crisis and assimilation is proceeding at acceptable rates, and therefore can afford to take in more people. That is my preferred approach, but I recognize it is likely to result in more mishaps, danger and bad treatment along migration routes.

What about opening up a fully secure route for migrants to use? This also makes sense, but it’s worth thinking through what it actually means. It would be politically infeasible and logistically impractical to force all migrants to take approved routes, not least because it would require some kind of approval process to be set up outside the U.S.

It would probably also require some limits on asylum rights. Currently, asylum-seekers can cross the border and claim asylum, and then have their cases heard in the United States. It is hard to think of a system that so encourages people to take on desperate and dangerous journeys, thereby extinguishing some of the general gains from migration.

The reality is that there are hundreds of millions of people in the world with credible asylum claims, and any judicial decisions will be fairly arbitrary. We should save asylum rights for a small number of designated cases, such as the Holocaust or the current situation in Syria. For all the violence in, say, El Salvador, it is not obvious that vulnerable families there have worse lives than typical Eritreans, in terms of either income or life expectancy.

Too broad a definition of asylum rights encourages potential migrants to engage in a dangerous kind of “regulatory arbitrage” as they seek the immigration status that gives their claim the maximum chance of being heard. If asylum seekers had their claims approved before they reached America, and made the journey by bus or plane, it would be safer and simpler for all concerned. If the costs of such pre-approval are too high, we can respond by simply taking in more legal immigrants.

So my grand immigration bargain looks like this: much more legal immigration, safe routes of transit, better enforcement at the border and restricted asylum rights. Right now, that seems far away. In the meantime, the problems will fester.

