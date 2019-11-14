Nov 14, 2019
Immigration Row Reopens Old Brexit Scars: U.K. Campaign Trail
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.
The Conservatives are trying to put immigration at the center of their campaign on Thursday. Home Secretary Priti Patel published analysis -- which Labour rejects -- saying Jeremy Corbyn’s “open borders” policy will push up net migration to 840,000 per year.
After more false starts, Boris Johnson will hope the message resonates with pro-Brexit voters in the traditional Labour heartlands he wants to win.
Must Read: Voting in the Dark: U.K. Politicians Fight Rare Winter Election
ELEC for more on the U.K. election
Coming up:
- Corbyn campaigns in Scotland; Labour to announce measures to close the gender pay gap
- 4 p.m. official deadline for nominating candidates for the election
The Polls:
- Savanta ComRes poll for the Telegraph: Conservatives 40%, Labour 30%, Lib Dems 16%, Brexit Party 7%
- Here’s a summary of recent polls
Catching Up:
- Tory leader’s office pledges more money for electric car technology and offshore wind farms, but the day did not go perfectly
- Elon Musk blames Brexit for U.K. missing out on Tesla Inc. gigafactory
- Tories offered Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage an electoral pact; he turned it down, the Telegraph reports
- Lib Dem Leader Jo Swinson sees a chance to woo moderate Tories
- Past social media gaffes haunt candidates
The Markets:
- The pound was little changed on Wednesday and edged lower early on Thursday
- Betfair Exchange puts the chances of a Conservative majority at about 62%, while the party has about a 52% chance of winning more than 340 seats, according to the exchange, where punters bet against each other, rather than the bookmaker itself.
--With assistance from Peter Flanagan.
To contact the reporter on this story: Tim Ross in London at tross54@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Flavia Krause-Jackson at fjackson@bloomberg.net, Emma Ross-Thomas
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.