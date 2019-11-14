(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

The Conservatives are trying to put immigration at the center of their campaign on Thursday. Home Secretary Priti Patel published analysis -- which Labour rejects -- saying Jeremy Corbyn’s “open borders” policy will push up net migration to 840,000 per year.

After more false starts, Boris Johnson will hope the message resonates with pro-Brexit voters in the traditional Labour heartlands he wants to win.

  • Corbyn campaigns in Scotland; Labour to announce measures to close the gender pay gap
  • 4 p.m. official deadline for nominating candidates for the election

  • Savanta ComRes poll for the Telegraph: Conservatives 40%, Labour 30%, Lib Dems 16%, Brexit Party 7%
  • Tory leader’s office pledges more money for electric car technology and offshore wind farms, but the day did not go perfectly
  • Elon Musk blames Brexit for U.K. missing out on Tesla Inc. gigafactory
  • Tories offered Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage an electoral pact; he turned it down, the Telegraph reports
  • Lib Dem Leader Jo Swinson sees a chance to woo moderate Tories
  • Past social media gaffes haunt candidates

  • The pound was little changed on Wednesday and edged lower early on Thursday
  • Betfair Exchange puts the chances of a Conservative majority at about 62%, while the party has about a 52% chance of winning more than 340 seats, according to the exchange, where punters bet against each other, rather than the bookmaker itself.

