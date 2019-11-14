(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

The Conservatives are trying to put immigration at the center of their campaign on Thursday. Home Secretary Priti Patel published analysis -- which Labour rejects -- saying Jeremy Corbyn’s “open borders” policy will push up net migration to 840,000 per year.

After more false starts, Boris Johnson will hope the message resonates with pro-Brexit voters in the traditional Labour heartlands he wants to win.

Corbyn campaigns in Scotland; Labour to announce measures to close the gender pay gap

4 p.m. official deadline for nominating candidates for the election

Savanta ComRes poll for the Telegraph: Conservatives 40%, Labour 30%, Lib Dems 16%, Brexit Party 7%

Tory leader’s office pledges more money for electric car technology and offshore wind farms, but the day did not go perfectly

Elon Musk blames Brexit for U.K. missing out on Tesla Inc. gigafactory

Tories offered Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage an electoral pact; he turned it down, the Telegraph reports

Lib Dem Leader Jo Swinson sees a chance to woo moderate Tories

Past social media gaffes haunt candidates

The pound was little changed on Wednesday and edged lower early on Thursday

Betfair Exchange puts the chances of a Conservative majority at about 62%, while the party has about a 52% chance of winning more than 340 seats, according to the exchange, where punters bet against each other, rather than the bookmaker itself.

