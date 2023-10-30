(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s longest-running poll on immigration showed a sharp drop in public support for high numbers of newcomers as housing affordability and availability worsened.

Some 44% of respondents now agree with the statement “there’s too much immigration to Canada,” compared with just 27% last year, according to a survey by Environics Institute in partnership with Century Initiative. That’s up 17 percentage points, the largest annual change ever recorded since the polling began in 1977.

Although those who disagree with that statement are still the majority, they now make up just 51%, the lowest since 1998. That’s a decrease from 69% previously, the highest level on record. It’s a trend reversal in a country that has fostered an immigration-friendly image, which gives it an edge in a global race for skilled workers.

The survey reflects growing criticism that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has exacerbated existing housing shortages through its immigration policies — aimed at rapidly adding more workers to stave off economic decline from an aging populace. Over a one-year period to July 1, Canada’s population grew at a record 2.9%, among the world’s fastest rates, bringing the number of residents to 40.1 million.

“This is the first time in our research that a significant number of Canadians are now questioning the number of immigrants being accepted,” Keith Neuman, the author of the Environics report published on Monday, said in an interview. “The main thing we’re seeing is that people are more concerned about the capacity of the country to absorb a lot of newcomers when things aren’t working as well as they were before.”

Immigration Minister Marc Miller is expected to announce new annual permanent resident targets on Wednesday. Last year, the government said it aims to welcome record numbers of 485,000 permanent residents next year and half a million in 2025. In an August interview, Miller said he’d either keep or raise those targets, not reduce them because “the need is too great.”

For two decades, a majority of Canadians rejected the premise that the country accepted too many newcomers, and Canada stood out globally for its attitude and approach to immigration. But the combination of record population growth, high cost of living and elevated shelter prices led to the dramatic shift in sentiment this year. That’s a fresh challenge for a government already facing an outcry over an affordability crisis.

Among respondents who agree that Canada accepts too many immigrants, the most widely cited reason was that newcomers may be driving up housing prices or making fewer homes available. Other top responses include concerns that immigrants are a drain on public finances, bad for the economy or contributing to overpopulation.

Over the past few years, immigrants made up almost all of Canada’s population increases. But Canadians are now less convinced than before that newcomers are needed to maintain population growth. Some 47% of respondents are against the idea that the country needs immigrants to increase its population, compared with 38% last year.

Public support for immigration over the past two decades in Canada was grounded in part in the belief that it benefits the economy, but that view has also weakened this year. Nearly three-quarters now believe immigration has a positive impact on the economy, down from 85% in the previous survey.

“It’s important for us to understand Canadian opinion, but also equally as important is our ability to continue to attract immigrants to the country,” Lisa Lalande, chief executive officer of Century Initiative — a lobby group that wants Canada’s population to reach 100 million by 2100 — said by phone.

“There’s a risk that if we can’t address the issues like housing, or if public support for the levels continues to wane, it can influence immigrants’ interest in actually coming here.”

