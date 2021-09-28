(Bloomberg) --

ImmunityBio Inc., the U.S. company controlled by biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong, is planning to conduct a trial for a second Covid-19 shot in South Africa.

The new vaccine will combine the use of both ribonucleic acid, or RNA, and deoxyribonucleic acid, or DNA, as well as the adenovirus used in a an inoculation that’s already being tested, Soon-Shiong said in an interview late last week.

ImmunityBio is already running local trials of an earlier dose, known as the hAd5 T-cell vaccine, and will test it as a booster for South African healthworkers who have received Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.

The new program’s co-ordinators “will likely start enrolling by mid-November, contingent on getting the necessary approvals” from the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority and the trial’s ethics committee, said Shabir Madhi, a vaccinologist at Johannesburg’s University of the Witwatersrand, who will be running the process.

While drugmakers around the world have produced billions of approved Covid-19 vaccines to roll out across the globe, many international pharma companies such as ImmunityBio have turned their attention to second-generation doses that could be used to fight future coronavirus variants and potentially deadly new waves.

South Africa has been the site of a number of trials already, carried out by Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Novavax Inc. and Sinovac Biotech Ltd. Madhi ran both the AstraZeneca and Novavax initiatives.

The new vaccine is expected to bolster the production of both antibodies and T Cells that kill virus-infected cells.

“We hope that this then solves the problem of high antibodies and durable immunity,” Soon-Shiong said, adding that the trial will initially encompass the first two phases of the three-stage path to approval for emergency or general use.

At a later stage, ImmunityBio may also run a trial of a so-called subunit protein Covid-19 vaccine, Soon-Shiong said. Subunit vaccines use fragments of viruses to stimulate an immune response.

