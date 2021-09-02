(Bloomberg) -- Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. announced a fourfold increase in its dividend after surging platinum-group metals prices yielded a record profit.

Implats, as the Johannesburg-based producer is known, follows Anglo American Platinum Ltd. and Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. in boosting payouts to investors. The final dividend of 9.8 billion rand ($680 million), or 12 rand a share, brings the total payout for the year through June to 22 rand. That’s the equivalent of about 50% of free cash flow.

The payout completes a turnaround for Implats, which just two years ago was on the verge of cutting more than 10,000 jobs and closing some operations. Supply shortfalls for both rhodium and palladium are continuing to buoy prices, even as automakers, the largest consumers of the metals, slow down some operations due to shortages of semi-conductors.

“The medium-term automotive demand outlook for PGMs remains robust, with tightening emissions standards and rising production volumes from a Covid-19-depressed base, likely to support firm demand through the middle of the decade,” Implats said Thursday in a statement.

Profit in the year almost tripled to 47 billion rand, Implats said. The company said its board has approved a one-time employee award of 1.1 billion rand.

Our repositioning has allowed Implats to “leverage the windfall on pricing to strengthen the business, care for employees, reward investors and secure the future growth and sustainability of the business,” Chief Executive Officer Nico Muller said in the statement.

