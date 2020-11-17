Nov 17, 2020
Imperial Brands Forecasts Return to Profit Growth This Year
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Imperial Brands Plc forecast a return to profit growth this fiscal year as tobacco prices remain strong and its vaping business reduces its losses.
- Operating profit should rise at a low- to mid-single-digit percentage growth rate on an adjusted and organic basis, the maker of West cigarettes said. Adjusted operating profit fell 4.8% in the 12 months through September, in line with analysts’ estimates.
Key Insights
- The ability to raise prices on tobacco is helping Imperial navigate the pandemic. The maker of Kool cigarettes raised prices by 6.7%, especially in the U.S., Australia, Germany and the U.K. Still, some shifts by smokers to cheaper products means the net impact was a 3.9% boost.
- The maker of Blu vaping products will need to find ways to revive sales of its cigarette alternatives -- seen broadly as key future growth drivers -- after revenue in that category slumped 27%, falling further behind larger competitors. Imperial managed to reduce the loss a bit in the second half, but reaching break-even will take more time.
- New Chief Executive Officer Stefan Bomhard is conducting a strategic review and plans to update investors on his plans to revive the tobacco and smoking substitute businesses on Jan. 27.
Market Reaction
- Imperial shares have slid 25% this year.
