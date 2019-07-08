(Bloomberg) -- Imperial Brands Plc plans to buy back 200 million pounds ($250 million) of stock this year as the U.K. cigarette maker ends a policy of increasing its dividend 10% annually.

The tobacco company said Monday it will increase the dividend for the current fiscal year by that amount and thereafter will aim to raise it each year, without targeting a specific level.

Imperial also said its asset disposal program is on track to raise as much as 2 billion pounds by May, at which time the company will decide how to use the proceeds. Debt reductions and share buybacks will be among the options to be considered.

The maker of JPS and West cigarettes has been struggling to keep up with larger rivals that are pushing into next-generation tobacco products more quickly. Analysts have said it will be hard for the company to reach its full-year revenue target.

The shares have fallen 33% over the past 12 months and are trading near an eight-year low.

