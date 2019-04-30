(Bloomberg) -- Imperial Brands Plc, whose tobacco labels include Davidoff, said it plans to sell its worldwide premium cigar business to raise funds to pay down debt and boost investment.

The move is part of a plan the company announced last year to raise as much as 2 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) by 2020 through asset sales, Imperial Brands said Tuesday. So far the company has raised 280 million pounds.

Imperial sells premium cigars in the U.S. It also distributes and sells cigars under the Cohiba and Montecristo brands through a joint venture in Cuba. It also has a mass-market lower-end cigar business, and sells Gauloises and West cigarettes.

AZ Capital is advising Imperial on the possible sale.

