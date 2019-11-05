(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

Imperial Brands Plc forecast weak revenue and earnings growth this fiscal year as the maker of Blu e-cigarettes lost market share to Juul and faced the backlash of a U.S. health scare about vaping.

Revenue and earnings per share will rise by a low single-digit percentage in the 12 months through September, the company forecast. Imperial normally targets growth of 1% to 4% in revenue and 4% to 8% in earnings per share, based on constant currencies.

Revenue from smoking alternative products rose 48% in the year through September, below the company’s expectations. Imperial said growth will be weighted to the second half this year as the company seeks to revive sales of its next-generation products.

Chief Executive Officer Alison Cooper said last month that she’ll step down once a successor is found. Her successor will have to catch up with bigger rivals in next-generation products, navigate regulatory turmoil for e-cigarettes and gain back investors’ trust. The stock has lost more than half of its value in about three years.

Imperial is trying to renew itself by naming former investment banker Therese Esperdy to replace Mark Williamson as chairman next year. Esperdy, who has worked for JPMorgan and Lehman Brothers, will guide the search for a new chief executive officer.

The shares have fallen 27% this year.

