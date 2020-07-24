Imperial College London’s COVID-19 vaccine trial is expanding to additional sites throughout England, according to a statement dated July 24.

Starting next week, the vaccine, which has received more than 40 million pounds (US$51 million) in U.K. government funding in addition to five million pounds philanthropic donations, will be trialled in six additional centers.

Preclinical studies have shown that the vaccine produced highly specific antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in mice, which were able to neutralize the virus, according to the statement.

The vaccine will be trialled in more than 200 people across six locations. The participants at the trial sites will be aged 18-75, and receive two immunizations, four weeks apart.

The Imperial vaccine, which uses self-amplifying RNA, or saRNA, technology, has so far been trialled in 92 volunteers.