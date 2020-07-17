(Bloomberg) -- Imperial College’s Covid-19 vaccine trial will progress to its next stage, the university said in a statement on its website.

Some 105 participants between the ages of 18 and 75 will be randomized to receive their first shot of one of three doses of the vaccine at a west London facility, followed by a booster four weeks later, according to the statement.

“We have had a promising start but it remains too early to speculate whether our vaccine candidate will be effective in preventing infection,” Dr Katrina Pollock, clinical lead on the Imperial COVAC1 study, said in the statement.

