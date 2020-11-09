(Bloomberg) -- Investors piled back into medical devicemakers, dental stocks and hospitals after promising results from a trial of Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE’s Covid-19 vaccine reawakened hopes that patients in need of non-essential procedures would return to their doctor’s office.

Knee and hip replacement makers like Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and Stryker Corp. surged on expectations that surgeries would return to normal while dental stocks Dentsply Sirona Inc. and Henry Schein Inc. posted double-digit gains on optimism that a return to the dentist would spur new technology purchases. Hospital stocks like bellwether HCA Healthcare Inc. and Tenet Healthcare Corp. rallied on hopes that the vaccine would spur more lucrative patient visits.

The companies that were hammered by Covid’s spread amid the suspension of procedures and the government’s push to halt non-urgent doctor visits rebounded Monday. The promise of a vaccine will help investors gain comfort in revenue expectations across the industry over the coming years as the pandemic has cast a shadow over a return to normal and what that normal would look like.

The S&P 500 Health Care Equipment Index, a barometer for medical device stocks, jumped as much as 3% to a record while a basket of hospital stocks extended a gain for a third day to the highest since February. Contact makers and eye care-focused stocks including The Coopers Cos. Inc., Alcon Inc. and Bausch Health Cos. Inc. gained the most in months.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.