(Bloomberg) -- The Kenyan shilling strengthened against the dollar for a fifth consecutive trading day on Thursday, its longest streak of five-day gains since December 2020.

The shilling has so far recouped 1.8% against the dollar during the winning streak as the country continues borrowing from development banks. The Central Bank of Kenya offered five billion shillings of seven-day reverse repurchase agreements on Thursday, boosting interbank liquidity.

Yet it would be premature to call this a trend, said Churchill Ogutu, an economist at IC Asset Managers.

He said Kenya’s export market, including agricultural products like tea and vegetables, must first show it can compete over the long haul. “In the short-term, importers will benefit largely on KES strengthening,” he added.

READ: Kenya Shilling Finds Relief in Longest Winning Streak Since 2021

In the 11 months through November, merchandise shipments to Kenya amounted to 259.1 billion shillings ($1.61 billion), according to data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics. Industrial supplies, fuel and lubricants comprise more than half the value of all imports.

The burden on the public purse may also ease. About 67% of Kenya’s external debt, totaling 5.45 trillion shillings at the end of the fiscal year in June, is in dollars, according to data from the National Treasury.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.