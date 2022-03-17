(Bloomberg) -- Impossible Foods Inc., the maker of the eponymous burger and other meat substitutes, has named Peter McGuinness as its chief executive officer. Founder Pat Brown will step down from from the CEO role, but stay on in a post titled chief visionary officer.

McGuinness joins Impossible from yogurt maker Chobani Inc., where he recently left his position as chief operating officer. He’ll oversee Impossible’s efforts to expand its presence in supermarkets. The company will also look to prioritize international growth in 2023, according to a January interview with Impossible President Dennis Woodside.

The Impossible Burger, which mimics the taste and feel of beef with plant-based ingredients, entered supermarkets in September 2019. Its grocery distribution significantly ramped up in the early stages of the pandemic, and the company’s products are now available in about 25,000 retailers. Chobani’s products, meanwhile, are currently sold in about 95,000 retail locations in the U.S., according to the prospectus the yogurt maker filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission last year.

Supermarkets are of particular importance for Impossible amid uneven sales trends at restaurants, where the company’s products are available at 40,000 locations. After making its market debut in high-end restaurants in 2016, Impossible has since inked deals with major fast-food companies including White Castle and Burger King.

Before the pandemic, plant-based meats sales at restaurants were growing quickly, but that trend reversed in 2020, when shipments from distributors to food-service locations fell 15% in dollar terms amid restrictions and shrinking menu options. There was a recovery in 2021, but shipments remained 1% below 2019 levels.

McGuinness takes over following the departure of Impossible’s chief science officer, John York, who left the company earlier this year. York will be returning to Vanderbilt University, the company told Bloomberg News earlier this year. He had served as Vanderbilt’s biochemistry department chair before joining Impossible.

