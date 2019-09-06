(Bloomberg) -- Convicted pharma felon Martin Shkreli sued a former investor in his Elea Capital hedge fund for fraud, claiming he’d been forced into signing a $250,000 promissory note that he now argues is unenforceable.

Shkreli claims the former investor and business associate, Lee Yaffe, directed his father to start a legal action that has since resulted in a $420,000 judgment, according to a complaint filed Friday in Brooklyn federal court, where Shkreli was convicted by a jury two years ago of securities fraud and later sentenced to seven years in prison.

During Shkreli’s trial, Yaffe testified that he’d persuaded his father, George Yaffe, to invest $100,000 in Elea Capital, and spent five years trying to get the money back. The younger Yaffe testified that he was paid $200,000 to be a consultant for Shkreli’s biopharmaceutical company Retrophin but never actually provided any services -- and eventually had to pay the money back after reaching an agreement with the government to avoid being prosecuted.

