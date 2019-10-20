(Bloomberg) -- Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Lebanon for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, demanding the removal of a political elite they say has lined its pockets at the nation’s expense.

Many took the opportunity to express themselves in unique ways -- some celebrated their weddings on the streets, while others held on-the-road parties. Here are some moments under the hashtag “Lebanon Rises Up!”

Iconic Image?

A clip of a female protester kicking an armed guard in the stomach went viral. An illustration of the incident, with the woman’s leg suspended midair, became a symbol for the demonstrations. Some Lebanese drew comparisons to Arab female protesters during uprisings in other countries.

Dabke Breaks

Some demonstrators took a break from burning tires, opting for Levantine folk dance dabke as black smoke billowed.

Impromptu Rave

Protesters in the northern city of Tripoli found themselves swaying to music as a DJ pumped tunes from a nearby balcony. Elsewhere, a chant insulting Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil was mixed into a techno track by DJ Rakan Mallak, garnering over 24,000 listeners in a day on SoundCloud music-sharing site.

“Our Own Ritz Carlton”

A protester was pictured holding a sign demanding “our own Ritz-Carlton,” referring to Saudi Arabia’s 2017 campaign against alleged corruption that saw some of the kingdom’s top businessmen and princes held in Riyadh’s Ritz-Carlton hotel. Another demonstrator addressed politicians: “where can we find a Ritz to gather all of you?”

Collective Babysitting

When protesters encountered an anxious mother and her baby in their car, they treated them to the popular children’s tune “Baby Shark.” Elsewhere, DJs were filmed mixing the tune to dance music on the streets.

Making the Way

Even the Lebanese Red Cross weighed in. A clip posted on its twitter feed showed protesters making way for its ambulance to pass, earning them accolades from the humanitarian group.

