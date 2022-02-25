Improving Outlook for Euro Area Is Now at Risk Due to Ukraine

(Bloomberg) -- A rebound in confidence in the euro-area economy is in jeopardy after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine raised uncertainty about the outlook.

A sentiment gauge by the European Commission rose to 114.0 in February from 112.7 the previous month, more than expected. Data were collected through Feb. 18 and don’t reflect the latest attacks, according to the report.

Russia’s military escalation battered markets and sent oil prices above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014. The surge is set to further fuel inflation -- already at a record high -- in an economy that’s also suffering from supply shortages and lingering pandemic curbs.

European Central Bank officials have warned that the shock of war hanging over the continent has clouded the outlook. While trade links between Russia and Ukraine and the 19-nation euro zone are limited, a loss of confidence and higher prices could damp the recovery.

Germany is on the brink of recession after output shrank 0.3% in the fourth quarter. That’s less than the 0.7% initially reported, but the Bundesbank predicted even before the outbreak of the war that the economy may also contract in the first three months of 2022.

BASF, one of Europe’s biggest corporate energy users, said it’s too early to assess the business impact of the invasion. Rotterdam Port’s Chief Executive Allard Castelein warned that sanctions on Russia will lead to bottlenecks and higher prices.

France reported faster-than-expected inflation in February on the back of a 21% annual gain in energy costs. Consumer spending in the euro area’s second-largest economy shrank 1.5% in January.

In the euro zone, a gauge measuring employment expectations rose to a record high in February, the Commission said. Confidence improved in services, retail trade and construction, and was virtually unchanged in industry. Sentiment among consumers slipped.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.