(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government is delaying fresh elections so that it can pick a new army chief when the incumbent retires in November, the first time any prominent leader has publicly addressed the influential appointment.

The army has ruled Pakistan for about half its history, making its chief a powerful arbiter of foreign and domestic policy. Under Pakistani law the prime minister will pick the successor of General Qamar Bajwa, who is scheduled to complete his term of extension mid-November.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s allies “want their man because they have stolen away money,” Khan said on Sunday at a public rally. “They fear that if a strong, patriotic army chief is appointed, he will question them,” Khan added.

Khan is trying to undermine Pakistan by maligning its institutions, Sharif said in a tweet Monday. The military didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Khan wants elections to be held as soon as possible. The government’s term is due to end August 2023.

Khan has accused Sharif’s government and the military of orchestrating his removal from power after he opposed U.S. policies. Khan hasn’t offered proof and the government and military deny the accusations.

