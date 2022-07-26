(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s top court canceled an election that placed the national ruling alliance’s candidate as chief minister of the country’s largest province and ordered to install former premier Imran Khan-backed leader as the head of the provincial government.

A three-member panel of justices handed out the verdict, said Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry, senior leader of Khan’s party, outside the court in Islamabad.

The panel headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial ruled Tuesday on petitions from Khan and his allies challenging last week’s election of Hamza Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son, as Chief Minister of Punjab province. Khan’s candidate had secured the most votes in the election on Friday.

However, the deputy speaker declared Sharif the winner after canceling 10 votes from the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid, a group allied with Khan. The deputy speaker cited a letter by the party president who asked to reject the votes of his party members.

The latest judgment will bring renewed momentum to Khan’s street protests. The cricket star turned politician was ousted as prime minister by Shehbaz Sharif and his allies in a trust vote in April. Since then he has been pushing for early elections -- which the ruling alliance has rejected.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party won a landslide 15 of 20 seats in by-elections to the Punjab assembly earlier this month, securing a majority in two of the nation’s four provinces.

The prospect of political uncertainty comes as the nation attempts to secure a $1.2 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund and more from friendly nations. The prospect spooked the markets with the rupee dropping the most since 1998 to a record low and the nation’s dollar bond had their biggest daily drop last week.

