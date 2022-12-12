(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has given the government a Dec. 20 deadline to announce early elections and threatened to dissolve two regional legislative assemblies if officials don’t follow through.

A senior leader of Khan’s political party, Tehreek-e-Insaf, Fawad Chaudhry shared the deadline in a Twitter post. The former cricket star earlier this month also offered to speak with the government to discuss his demand for snap elections, a request that has largely gone unanswered.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose government came to power after removing Khan in a parliamentary vote of no confidence in April, has rejected any calls for pushing ahead national elections. His government’s term ends in August next year. Khan has a majority in two of the four provincial assemblies in Pakistan. Dissolving them will trigger fresh local polls, usually conducted alongside general elections.

Khan’s strategy to dissolve state legislatures is his latest attempt demand a fresh national ballot — which he is confident of winning.

“They’re delaying elections just because they are fearful of defeat,” the former leader said at a press conference on Sunday. “We’ll win whenever they’re held.”

The continuing political impasse adds to a list of woes for the South Asian nation grappling with forex shortages and an economic crisis worsened by devastating floods earlier this year. The uncertainty has lead to delays in its bailout program with the International Monetary Fund.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.