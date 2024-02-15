(Bloomberg) -- Jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s political party announced to hold nationwide protests against the alleged rigging in last week’s national elections that delivered a split mandate and deepened the political crisis.

The party’s interim chairman Gohar Ali Khan, who replaced the former cricket star after he was convicted in four different cases from corruption to illegal wedding, called on the supporters to “fight until you win back the party’s true mandate.”

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf stunned voters and analysts by winning most seats out of the 265 contested for Parliament’s lower house or National Assembly. His party, however, fell short of winning a majority to form a government and, instead, Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-N joined hands with Pakistan Peoples Party of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari fto form a coalition.

Ali Khan said his party had been deprived of at least 80 seats because of the “flawed” counting process.

Imran Khan chose a senior party leader Omar Ayub Khan to contest for the post of new premier against the coalition nominated Shehbaz Sharif. The date for parliamentary vote to elect the new premier hasn’t been announced yet.

