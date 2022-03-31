(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s fight for political survival is getting tougher as the opposition appears to have garnered the numbers its needs to oust him from office, ahead of a debate in parliament on a no-confidence vote.

The 342-member National Assembly, or lower house of parliament, will start debating the opposition’s no-confidence motion against Khan Thursday. Voting will take place no later than Sunday.

The joint opposition, led by former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-premier Nawaz Sharif, had cobbled together 196 lawmakers by Wednesday evening, well above the 172 needed to vote out the former cricket star, local media reported. Some of Khan’s own party members are also expected to vote against him amid growing public anger over rising living costs.

Why Pakistan’s Leader Is Facing the Risk of Ouster: QuickTake

Khan’s two major allies -- the Karachi-based Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and the Balochistan Awami Party -- have exited his coalition government over the past two days -- forcing the beleaguered premier to once again turn to the country’s military for support.

The opposition has named Sharif’s brother, Shehbaz Sharif, to lead the next coalition government if Khan is voted out. He is likely to open the parliamentary debate highlighting Khan’s economic and foreign policy failures.

Khan is set to address the nation on Thursday, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said in a tweet, after it was put off the day before. He has also called for a meeting of the National Security Committee, which includes the top civil and military leadership, which comes after he met with army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa twice on Wednesday.

With his back to the wall, Khan has hyped up the issue of an alleged threatening letter from an unnamed “foreign country” which he claimed is orchestrating his ouster. He had informed senior journalists, his cabinet members and the army chief about the contents of the letter, citing an “international conspiracy” but has yet to publicly release the document.

Over the last one year, Khan’s ties with the U.S. has soured and he has moved closer to China and Russia. Beijing has helped fund projects in the nation valued at more than $60 billion and Khan held a top-level meeting with Vladimir Putin just hours after the Russian leader invaded Ukraine.

Dawn reported that the document that Khan was referring to was a cable sent by a former Pakistani envoy to the U.S. who said he was warned by a U.S. official of serious consequences if Khan survived the no-confidence vote. U.S. officials have denied having delivered any message to Pakistan’s former ambassador, Dawn reported, without identifying them.

A U.S. embassy spokesperson referred questions to Pakistan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry, which didn’t immediately comment on the matter.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.